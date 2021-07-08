Cancel
Alabama State

Republican business owner enters US Senate race in Alabama

By KIM CHANDLER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 13 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Republican owner of a grant writing business who narrowly missed a runoff for a congressional seat is entering the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. Jessica Taylor announced her campaign in an announcement video. Taylor finished third in the 2020 GOP primary for the 2nd Congressional District. Three Republicans are already in the race: Katie Britt, the former leader of the Business Council of Alabama and Shelby’s former chief of staff; Congressman Mo Brooks, who is armed with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump; and Lynda Blanchard, a businesswoman who was Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia.

www.wcn247.com

