Fortville’s streetscape project nears completion

FORTVILLE — An extensive upgrade for much of Main Street is about three-fourths complete, and work is on schedule to substantially finish next month. The project, which started earlier this spring, spans from just north of Broadway to Church Street and includes a repaved and repainted street; new sidewalks; bump-outs at intersections; crosswalks with ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act; new way-finding signs; new storm sewer inlets; and beautification enhancements like new streetlights, trees and plantings.