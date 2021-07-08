Missouri governor doesn't want door-to-door vaccine help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal officials are pushing back after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he doesn’t want government employees going door-to-door to urge people to get vaccinated. Missouri asked for help last week from nearly formed federal “surge response” teams as it combats an influx of cases that's overwhelming some hospitals. After one official noted the effort could include door-to-door vaccine promotion, Parson tweeted that he had told the health department that would not be effective or welcome in Missouri. But the White House coronavirus response coordinator said Thursday that the best people to talk about vaccinations are local doctors and faith and community leaders, who may go door to door.