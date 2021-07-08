Cancel
Oregon adopts most protective heat rules for workers in US

By ANDREW SELSKY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 13 days ago

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted an emergency rule that strengthens requirements for employers to protect workers from extreme heat in what advocates call the nation’s most protective heat rules. The rule adopted Thursday expands access to shade and cool water and mandates regular cool-down breaks and communication between employees and supervisors so workers can report concerns. Among the more than 100 people in Oregon who died during the extreme heat wave in late June was an immigrant from Guatemala who was working outside. He had been working with a crew at a nursery that was moving irrigation lines.

