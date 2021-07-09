Cancel
Salem County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Salem by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 03:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Salem The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Salem County in southern New Jersey * Until 600 AM EDT Friday. * At 1159 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that areas of heavy rain were continuing to move into Salem County. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen with an additional 2 to 3 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Pennsville, Carneys Point, Penns Grove, Salem, Woodstown, Alloway, Quinton, Elmer, and Hancocks Bridge. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 1. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 8.

alerts.weather.gov

