After dismal year, HKIA eyes third runway, Zhuhai collaboration

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong International airport (HKIA) saw passenger volume drop 98.6% to just 800,000 passengers in its 2020/21 fiscal year to 31 March, but remains on track to complete its third runway as it works on closer collaboration with nearby Zhuhai airport. Flight movements dropped 66.2% to 127,760 amid the coronavirus...

