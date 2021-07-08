Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Next Sharing Economy: Extended-stay Lodging

By Scott Beyer
The Beacon
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbnb is among the most famous firms to emerge from the “sharing economy” trend of the 2010s: companies use the internet to let individuals provide goods and services through their own means. Airbnb lets homeowners play “host” to travelers seeking low-cost short-term rentals (STR), who don’t want to foot the cost of staying in hotels. But Airbnb’s clientele and its business model are shifting to include more stays of 30 or more days, which we will call extended-stay lodging (ESL). It amounts to a diversion from Airbnb’s original purpose, and an opportunity for other lodging brands that want to serve this market niche. The question is whether government regulations will keep up.

catalyst.independent.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chesky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lodging#Sharing Economy#Esl#Bloomberg#Realpha#Yahoo Finance#Vrbo#Padsplit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
Related
TravelTravelPulse

Grand Residences Riviera Cancun Introduces Extended Luxe Stay

WHY IT RATES: Guests who stay at the Grand Residences Riviera Cancun for 14 nights can now receive 54 percent off their stay, with children 12 and under free! – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Recognizing that many Americans are looking to become immersed in unique destinations, Grand Residences Riviera...
Real Estaterealtor.com

The Shortage of Starter Homes Extends Beyond Major Cities

For first-time buyers looking for starter homes in this year’s hot housing market, a decadeslong trend could further delay this long-awaited money milestone. The supply of entry-level housing, which Freddie Mac defines as homes up to 1,400 square feet, is near a five-decade low, and data on new construction from the National Association of Home Builders shows that single-family homes are significantly bigger than they were years ago.
Economybusinesstravelnews.com

Pension Fund Sues Extended Stay America Over $6B Sale

A Michigan pension fund shareholder of Extended Stay America has filed a lawsuit against the hotel company in connection with its acquisition by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. In a suit filed June 10 in the Chancery Court of Delaware, the City of Warren General Employees' Retirement...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Kudos: American Airlines Manager “Fires” Customer

We see all kinds of videos of people misbehaving at airports and on planes, though we don’t often see the consequences they suffer from their behavior. A video is going viral of an American Airlines manager telling a customer that she won’t be flying with American Airlines anymore, and he suggests she fly with Spirit instead.
Peoria, AZyourvalley.net

Durfey: Winds of change in the housing market?

The residential real estate market in Peoria continues to be a seller’s market, certainly, but we are starting to see movement from the extreme seller’s market to one that offers a little more favor to buyers than we have seen in quite some time. There has been a consistent but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy