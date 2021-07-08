The Next Sharing Economy: Extended-stay Lodging

Airbnb is among the most famous firms to emerge from the “sharing economy” trend of the 2010s: companies use the internet to let individuals provide goods and services through their own means. Airbnb lets homeowners play “host” to travelers seeking low-cost short-term rentals (STR), who don’t want to foot the cost of staying in hotels. But Airbnb’s clientele and its business model are shifting to include more stays of 30 or more days, which we will call extended-stay lodging (ESL). It amounts to a diversion from Airbnb’s original purpose, and an opportunity for other lodging brands that want to serve this market niche. The question is whether government regulations will keep up.