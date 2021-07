Test different machine learning algorithms on small-to-medium-enterprises (SMEs) while keeping an eye on algorithmic biases. People are the key factors for success to every organization — nothing else produces such a big value like skilled minds in the right time and place. This is why organizations all over the world make tremendous efforts to find and — maybe even more importantly — to maintain valuable talents. In a world of data, HR managers do not only rely on their gut feelings anymore when it comes to designing strategies to develop their own workforce of high-calibre minds: They make use of analytics to improve their HR practices and to make business success as well as employee satisfaction truly measurable.