Kuemper Baseball Ends Regular Season with Win over Tri Center

By Jeff Blankman
1380kcim.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKuemper closed out the regular season with a nice home win against a Tri Center team that entered the game with 1 loss this season. The night after starting slowly on offense, Kuemper came out swinging early on Thursday. Kuemper scored a run in each of the first two innings but opened up their lead in the 3rd inning. Logan Sibenaller singled to start the 3rd, he was forced out at 2nd on a ball by Blake Pottebaum who reached on a fielders choice, Austin Tigges singled. After a ground out for the 2nd out of the inning, Luke Hicks singled to score Pottebaum, Trevor Rial singled, knocking in Tigges. Benicio Lujano singled and Hicks and Rial would score on a single by Max Irlmeier. The 4-run inning was a nice answer for Kuemper after Tri Center scored a pair of runs in the top 3rd to tie the game at 2. Tri Center hung tough scoring a run in the 4th and two more in the 5th to make it 6-5. They took their only lead in the 6th with 3 more runs to go up 8-6. The Trojans had three hits in the 6th but took advantage of a Kuemper error and four walks. Kuemper answered in the bottom 6th. Max Irlmeier reached on an error but was forced out at 2nd when Koby Lampman grounded to shortstop. Irlmeier reaching on the error helped set the stage for Kuemper because Tri Center had to get the lead runner on the Lampman grounder instead of making a play at 1st base. Kuemper had a runner on with one out and the top of the order up. Logan Sibenaller singled setting up Blake Pottebaum for an RBI single, scoring Lampman. Austin Tigges sac fly scored Pottebaum to put Kuemper ahead. That came after a Tri Center error allowed Sibenaller to score from 3rd. The Trojons got two runners on in the 7th but never got the tying run to 2nd base and Kuemper closed the door for their 20th win of the season.

www.1380kcim.com

