I know the scent of lavender is soothing, but are lavender ingestibles an effective treatment for anxiety and depression?. The calming scent of lavender is well known to be relaxing, soothing, and effective for de-stressing after long days. Soaps, bath oils, and moisturizers made with lavender are helpful for wound-up babies and toddlers (and their stressed parents) and for anyone who simply needs to dial it back a bit. But the usefulness of lavender, which is distilled from the plant Lavandula angustifolia, extends beyond everyday de-stressing.