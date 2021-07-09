Cancel
God’s thoughts are different from our thoughts

By Billy Graham
Brunswick News
 11 days ago

I’ve been told that Christians show a lack of faith if they set goals. Is there any truth to this?. Dear G.O.: Attaining success in life is not wrong, but if we go about it without obedience to God’s Word it can lead us down the wrong path. The Bible tells us that God’s thoughts are different from our thoughts.

thebrunswicknews.com

