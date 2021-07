Consumed much oxygen discussing our hitting woes, particularly in the first half. But now post-draft, I’m concerned we do the same next season regarding our pitching. As the pieces sit right now, IMO everything has to go right with our arms to be successful, and only a few things need to go wrong for us to be back in that extremely challenging environment we experienced first half of last season. I know we have pitching help coming in from the transfer ranks, but that is anybody’s guess what we get from them on the field.