Ethereum’s fortunes depend on if it avoids a fall to this zone
Disclaimer: The findings of the following article are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. On 4 July, Ethereum tested the $2400 resistance for the first time since 17 June. 3 days later, the crypto-asset briefly moved above the 50-Moving Average but the daily candle closed under both the aforementioned resistances and MA. Now, less than 48 hours later, the price dropped by ~8%, dropping down to $2,158 at press time.ambcrypto.com
Comments / 0