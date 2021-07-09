Ethereum’s fortunes depend on if it avoids a fall to this zone

As of this writing, ETH/USD is trading near 1760.00 and downside pressure has added velocity in the past day. Speculators who have been tempted to buy ETH/USD based on the assumption that a volatile move upwards would be attained merely because Ethereum has slipped so badly and reversals are due to happen are likely seeing very bad outcomes. Support levels continue to look volatile and short-term resistance is suddenly the 1800.00 ratio, and if this higher value is not punctured upwards soon it could feed into more nervous sentiment developing technically.