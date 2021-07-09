Cancel
Travel news – live: Government relaxes Covid advice for 20 amber countries including France and Spain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CPobe_0arnhsSy00

The Foreign Office (FCDO) has removed its warning for more than 20 countries, including Spain , France and Greece .

It previously advised against all non-essential travel to these destinations but has downgraded its advice.

“The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to Spain, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks,” the guidance now reads for Spain.

Morocco, Switzerland and the US have also had their advisories downgraded.

The news is an extra boost for the tourism industry, as it means that travel insurance policies to these destinations are no longer invalidated, and package holidays can go ahead as planned.

Meanwhile, air fares to some key amber list destinations have skyrocketed following the transport secretary ’s announcement that fully vaccinated Britons will no longer have to quarantine from 19 July.

Grant Shapps announced the move, which will see the rules relaxed for double jabbed amber list arrivals to the UK, on 8 July.

The easing of restrictions means British travellers can visit a range of tourism favourites, such as France, Spain and Greece, and face only minor restrictions – two Covid tests, the same as green list arrivals – upon their return.

It comes as the transport secretary warned of “more disruption than usual” at airports while travelling this summer, as passengers’ Covid paperwork was checked.

