Parkersburg Eclipse News-Review

Active COVID-19 cases shot up and back down again in Moniteau County during the past week, and the total case count since last year has meanwhile eclipsed 2,000. Active cases sat at 28 Monday, according to the most recent statistics available on the Health Center's COVID dashboard as of press time Tuesday. That group is part of a cumulative total of 2,042 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the current case count is about the same as it was this time last week, when cases numbered at 26, active cases peaked as high as 41 as of July 9. Cases have remained in the double digits since June 21, save for one day at the end of last month when active cases dipped below 10 for a day.