Grilled Pork Tenderloin

By Emily Walker
favfamilyrecipes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrilled Pork Tenderloin is perfectly tender, smothered with a sweet and savory homemade barbecue sauce. Simple to make and oh so delicious!. Grilled Pork Tenderloin is one of my favorite things to make during the summer. I’m always looking for new things to throw on the grill when it’s too hot to cook inside and this savory sweet pork with homemade barbecue sauce is perfect! My sister-in-law Katelyn first introduced me to this pork tenderloin when we were together one summer and we were all hooked. Serve this tender pork with some of our roasted red potatoes and a simple salad and you have a dinner that’s sure to be a winner all summer long!

www.favfamilyrecipes.com

