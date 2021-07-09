KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Donald W. Carroll, devoted husband, father and friend, peacefully passed away in Klamath Falls on June 25th, 2021. Don was born Jan. 1st, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Delvin and Doris (Theis) Carroll. He graduated in 1958 from St. Columbkille Catholic High School. Don worked for Dubuque Packing House for many years before moving to SLC and working for Fairfchild Semiconductor, retiring May of 2002 after 13 years. Don was an avid WWII history buff, loved camping, snow shoeing, fishing, visiting the coast, target shooting and was a lifelong Cubs and Vikings fan. He went to the gym 5 days a week for over 60 years and loved his canine companions. Don was united in marriage to Irene Briggs on May 1st, 1971, and they had 2 children, Katie and Jon. On November 2nd, 1996, he married Jan L. Newell, and was happily married for nearly 25 years.