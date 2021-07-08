Cancel
MLB

Logan Gilbert, Mariners blank Yanks in combined 1-hitter

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
Rookie Logan Gilbert allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 4-0 Thursday afternoon.

Kyle Seager, Dylan Moore and Mitch Haniger homered for the Mariners, who salvaged the finale of the three-game series.

Gilbert (3-2), a first-round draft pick in 2018, didn’t allow a walk and struck out a career-high eight in his longest of 10 starts this season.

The only hit the right-hander gave up was a leadoff double down the left-field line to Giancarlo Stanton in the second inning. Gilbert then hit the next batter, Luke Voit, with a pitch. Stanton advanced to third on Gleyber Torres’ flyout to center but Gilbert struck out Gio Urshela and got Brett Gardner to ground out to short to end the inning.

Gilbert didn’t allow a baserunner over his final five innings, retiring the last 18 batters he faced.

Right-handers Paul Sewald and Kendall Graveman each pitched a hitless inning of relief to wrap up the victory. Graveman hit DJ LeMahieu with a pitch with one out in the ninth, prompting some ill will between the teams, but got Aaron Judge to ground into a game-ending double play.

Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery (3-4) struggled early before finding his rhythm. Montgomery gave up three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings, with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Seager went deep with two outs in the first inning, hitting the first pitch he saw from Montgomery just over the glove of leaping outfielder Gardner in straightaway center.

In the second, Luis Torrens lined a two-out single to left field and Moore snapped an 0-for-20 skid by hitting a 1-1 pitch deep to left-center to make it 3-0.

Haniger lined a one-out single to center in the third and advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Montgomery struck out Seager and got Ty France to ground out to end the inning.

Montgomery didn’t allow another hit.

Haniger hit a solo shot to left with one out in the eighth off Yankees left-hander Wandy Peralta to cap the scoring.

--Field Level Media

Related
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

Looking For A Match In A Nelson Cruz Trade

As the Twins’ miserable season has continued, there’s been increasing talk of them operating as a deadline seller over the next three weeks. Nearly every contender will ask about Jose Berrios. There’s been speculation about the availability of Taylor Rogers. Josh Donaldson has been connected to the Mets. Michael Pineda is a pending free agent who could help quite a few rotations.
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cortes, Yankees bullpen combo on 3-hitter, blank Astros 4-0

HOUSTON — (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone hoped he could get three innings out of Nestor Cortes in a spot start against the Houston Astros. Instead, the left-hander almost made it through the fifth Friday night, setting the tone in a three-hitter that led the Yankees to a 4-0 win.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 0, Mariners 4: Dominant pitching, long ball doom Yanks

An overpowering outing from rookie Logan Gilbert, two shutdown innings from the Seattle bullpen, and three Mariners home runs negated a quality start from Jordan Montgomery today at T-Mobile Park. The 4-0 loss prevented the Yankees from completing the series sweep and also ended New York’s three-game win streak on an eerily quiet note.
MLBPosted by
Portland Tribune

Diamond Beat: Gilbert, Mariners shut out Yankees

July 5-11: Results from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and other baseball news. To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. THURSDAY, JULY 8. Pro baseball. Mariners 4,...
MLBarcamax.com

Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert stifles Yankees offense to avoid series sweep

If Logan Gilbert was nervous about facing the Yankees and their collection of massive sluggers, he didn’t show it. If Gilbert was apprehensive about giving up the hard contact and homers that his teammates endured in the previous two games of the series, he didn’t pitch like it. And if...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert describes career day vs Yankees, his mindset

Rookie pitcher Logan Gilbert was the star of the show in the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday. In a career-high seven innings, Gilbert allowed only one hit and recorded a career-high eight strikeouts while allowing no walks. After allowing a leadoff single in the second...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Jordan Montgomery vs. Logan Gilbert

If you swore off Yankee baseball for awhile after Sunday afternoon’s debacle against the Mets, few residents of Yankee-land would have blamed you. Whether your sabbatical was by choice or partly by necessity (West Coast night games force baseball breaks upon us sometimes) either way, I’ve got good news: The Yankees have won three in a row and are 1.5 games closer to first place than they were early Sunday evening. They’ll be on the field today at 4:10 pm EDT in Seattle aiming for their fourth win in a row and a series sweep of the Mariners.
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Gilbert shines as Mariners salvage final game of series vs. Yankees

SEATTLE — After two straight days of watching their starting pitcher get battered from the outset, the Seattle Mariners were thrilled to see a clean opening inning from rookie Logan Gilbert. Gilbert’s day only got better from there. “I went into it saying, if they hit it, they hit home...
MLBfangraphs.com

Logan Gilbert’s Secret Weapon

With just a week until the All-Star break, the Mariners have played their way into the thick of the AL Wild Card race, though our Playoff Odds remain skeptical. Based on their pre-season projections, you might expect their surprising success to be linked to two of their top prospects having made their debuts in mid-May. You’d be partially right. While Jarred Kelenic’s big league career hit a major hiccup, Logan Gilbert has been a solid addition to the Mariners’ beleaguered starting rotation.
MLBArkansas Online

Mariners' rookie fans eight, limits Yanks to one hit

SEATTLE -- After two consecutive days of watching their starting pitcher get battered from the outset, the Seattle Mariners were thrilled to see a clean opening inning from rookie Logan Gilbert. Gilbert's day only got better from there. "I went into it saying, if they hit it, they hit home...
MLBwesb.com

Mariners Blank Yankees 4-0

The Seattle Mariners blanked the New York Yankees 4-0 yesterday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. After two straight days of watching their starting pitcher get battered from the outset, the Seattle Mariners were thrilled to see a clean opening inning from rookie Logan Gilbert. He pitched one-hit ball over seven innings in the best start of his young career.
MLBMLB

1 key to Yanks changing narrative in 2nd half

Going into their four-game series with the Red Sox on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees are eight games behind in the American League East. They enter the second half three games over .500, have a 79-70 record dating back to the start of the shortened 2020 season, and over the past few weeks have had their three worst losses of '21.
MLBMLB

Gilbert (1 H, 8 K's) not 'intimidated' by Yanks

SEATTLE -- Yusei Kikuchi might be the Mariners' lone All-Star, but Logan Gilbert is emerging as their blossoming ace. The towering 24-year-old overpowered a loaded Yankees lineup that had shelled Seattle's starters, including Kikuchi, over the first two games of this series. Gilbert struck out eight and completed seven brilliant innings -- both career highs for the up-and-comer, but probably benchmarks that won't last long given the way he's pitching and his potential as a long-term top-of-the-rotation fixture.
MLBOCRegister

Patrick Sandoval’s strong outing wasted as Angels hitters are quieted by Mariners

SEATTLE — The Angels’ 2-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday was decided by two double plays they couldn’t turn and a bunch of hits they didn’t get. Patrick Sandoval’s career-best seven-inning performance was wasted by the Angels’ lack of production at the plate, resulting in losses in the first two games of this final three-game series before the All-Star break.
MLBarcamax.com

Logan Gilbert strikes out career high 9 as Mariners take game, series from Angels

The Angels’ first glimpse of Logan Gilbert — two innings of what seemed like a baby giraffe firing fastballs at them — came way back on March 7 at Tempe Diablo Stadium when fans were seated in pods, masks were required for everyone that wasn’t playing on the field and vaccines weren’t available and Albert Pujols was still on the team.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Gilbert, Mariners to face Sandoval, Angels

Seattle Mariners (49-44, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (46-45, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.51 ERA, .95 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -130, Mariners +112; over/under is 8...
MLBNorman Transcript

Gleyber Torres comes alive as Yanks pummel Red Sox 9-1

Gleyber Torres picked a good time to power up. The Yankees’ struggling shortstop homered for the second time in as many nights Sunday after not having gone deep since June 5 and to lead the Yankees to a 9-1 win over the Red Sox in front of a crowd of 40.309 at the Stadium.

