Brad Miller's 3 homers power Phillies past slumping Cubs

Brad Miller had three home runs and five RBIs to power the Philadelphia Phillies to an 8-0 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.

Miller hit a solo shot and a pair of two-run blasts for the first three-homer game of his career. Didi Gregorius added a two-run homer for the Phillies, who won three of four games in the series.

The Cubs had five hits and lost for the 12th time in their past 13 games. They were shut out for the seventh time this season.

Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin (4-6) tossed six scoreless innings to pick up his second victory in a row. He allowed five hits, walked one and struck out five while throwing 64 of 96 pitches for strikes.

Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay (4-9) allowed four runs on five hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Philadelphia opened the scoring after putting runners on first and third base in the second. Gregorius took off from first on a successful steal attempt, and teammate J.T. Realmuto sprinted home when he saw Cubs catcher Robinson Chirinos fire a throw to second base to try to nab Gregorius. Realmuto beat the return throw to the plate to steal home.

Miller made it 2-0 in the third. He belted an outside pitch 401 feet to the opposite field.

In the fifth, Miller struck again. He pulled a slider 400 feet down the right-field line to increase the Phillies’ lead to 4-0.

Miller capped off his milestone night two innings later with another two-run shot. It was the ninth homer of the season for the 31-year-old infielder who has played for six teams in nine seasons.

Bryce Harper doubled down the left-field line in the next at-bat, and Gregorius followed two batters later with a two-run shot to right field that marked his seventh homer of the season.

Phillies relief pitchers Archie Bradley, Hector Neris and Ranger Suarez combined for three scoreless innings to preserve the shutout.

--Field Level Media

