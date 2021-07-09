Can Reddit’s silver “apes” beat the market?

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.55.