Prep softball: Warriors strike early in regional-opening win

Van Buren County senior third baseman Isabel Manning prepares to throw the softball across the diamond in front of Warrior teammate Callie Kracht during regional tournament action at Manning Field inside the Ferguson Complex in Keosauqua. Scott Jackson/The Courier

KEOSAUQUA — Postseason 2021 might not have started as well as the Van Buren County softball team would have hoped in the field.

The 15th-ranked Warriors instead let their bats do the talking right from the opening inning of Thursday night's Class 2A, Region 7 quarterfinal contest.

Ivy Davidson drove in two runs with one out in the bottom of the first with a double that put Van Buren County ahead for good. It was the second of 14 hits collected by the Warriors in a 12-2, six-inning win over Southeast Iowa Superconference south division rival Danville on Manning Field inside the Ferguson Complex.

"We talked about it in the dugout. We have to be flawless in the first inning, especially when you're the home team. If you can shut them down, put a couple runs up, it puts a lot of pressure on the other team.

"We had a couple errors, but to our credit, we hit the ball well in the bottom of the inning. That kind of set the tone. We hit the ball well tonight. We had some key hits in key situations."

Seven different batters collected at least one hit for Van Buren County. Chelsey Huff, who earned the win in the pitching circle, matched senior teammate Isabel Manning with a team-leading three hits including a game-clinching two-run single in the bottom of the sixth that clinched the mercy-rule victory.

Huff and Manning, however, were hardly the only Warriors to strike at the plate against Danville junior pitcher Ava Smith. Tessa Sayer followed Davidson's go-ahead double with an RBI single to plate the Van Buren County freshman, putting Van Buren County ahead 3-1.

"Danville puts the ball in play. They don't have a lot of hard hits, but they don't strike out very often," Smith said. "We knew we'd have to play some defense. Even with some of the miscues, we were able build an early lead and ultimately we were able to save Chelsey in the pitching circle for a couple innings."

Huff secured the win going four innings without allowing an earned run, scattering three hits to the Bears (7-14) in the contest. The Warriors (22-5) were able to play error-free softball in the field over the ensuing four innings after a pair of throws wide and high of first base allowed Jaeda Molle to reach and score the first run of the game for Danville, briefly putting Van Buren County behind 1-0.

"We came out and started hitting. It seemed to get everyone going in the right direction," Manning said after going 3-5 at the plate, driving in two runs while scoring three times. "It shows our confidence that, even when things weren't going very well at the very start, that we were able to come right back down a run. We have a lot of confidence in every single girl from the top to the bottom of the line-up."

The Warriors would bat around twice in the first three innings, stretching the lead out to 10-1 in the third as six different players collected a hit during a six-run rally. Sayer doubled for her second hit and scored her second run on a sacrifice fly by Aly Campbell set up by the first of two hits for Annabell Cormier.

Brooklyn Cormier kept the line moving with a hit before Smith answered by striking out Callie Kracht, moving within one out of keeping Danville's deficit at a manageable four-run margin.

Manning, however, had other ideas delivering the first of three run-scoring hits for the Warriors with two outs. Huff followed Manning's two-run single with a two-run double before courtesy runner Bree Kirkhart crossed home plate on Davidson's second RBI hit of the night, turning a 5-1 lead into a 10-1 lead almost instantly.

"It doesn't matter where we're at in the lineup. Everyone can hit the ball," Manning said. "I think we can shake off those early errors. Those can happen to anyone. We just have to continue to play through it."

Rain forced Van Buren County to wait a day to take to the field while the three other 2A, Region 7 quarterfinals were held on Thursday. In the end, the 15th-ranked Warriors produced a standout effort in a region that saw second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine pushed to nine innings by West Branch, eighth-ranked Iowa City Regina sneaking by Pekin 5-3 and Cardinal pulling off a 4-3 upset win at No. 11 Wapello.

"We were looking at the scores and everything was really close," Manning said. "Making it to state is definitely within reach for us. We've got a good team. We're looking forward to it."

That upset by Cardinal sets up a third meeting this year between the Comets and Warriors with Van Buren County getting one final home game at the Ferguson Complex. Van Buren County won 4-1 and 1-0 this season over Cardinal and earned a thrilling 4-3 regional postseason win last summer on a seventh-inning home run by Lexi Jirak.

"We're excited to have another night at home, but it's not going to be easy," Manning said. "Offensively. Defensively. Pitching. Cardinal is a good team all the way around. We've got to come out and play hard.

"I feel like we're hitting the ball as well as we have all year," Smith added. "Those young kids are really coming on. We feel good about where we're at. We just have to take care of business."