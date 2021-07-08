ColourPop Cerise Pressed Powder Pigment

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Cerise is a bright, light-medium red with warmer undertones and a matte finish. It had opaque pigmentation that applied evenly to bare skin and blended out without much effort. The texture was lightly powdery in the pan but was finely-milled and soft without being prone to sheering out. It lasted well for eight and a half hours and left a stain after removal.

