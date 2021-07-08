ColourPop Cerise Pressed Powder Pigment

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Lethal Cosmetics Cipher Glitch Liquid Eyeshadow ($21.00 for 0.24 oz.) seemed to have a grayish base with multichromatic shimmer and fine sparkle that shifted between darker, emerald green, olive green, and plum. It had medium color payoff in a single layer, which did not build up well for me as the product tended to go on streaky with patches of product missing whenever I tried to diffuse it.