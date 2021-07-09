Cancel
RESPECT. Interview: Emanuel Talks Debut Album ‘ALT Therapy’, Working With Idris Elba, Dream Collab + More

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotown artist, Emanuel released his full-length project ALT THERAPY via Motown Records & Universal Music Canada. His debut single, the emotionally stirring “Need You”, was released as the global pandemic struck, resonating with people around the world who were forced into isolation. Months later, when the brutal killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin sparked a worldwide reckoning of systemic racism and racial inequality, Emanuel offered “Black Woman” to the world – his moving ode of reconciliation that honors the majesty of Black women. As vaccines were distributed and possibility began to take the shape of reality, Emanuel shared his prayer for the future with the release of “Worldwide”. Now, during the week of Juneteenth and one year after the release of his debut EP Session 1: Disillusion, Emanuel celebrates freedom, growth and love with ALT THERAPY, his full-length contribution to the “renaissance of beautiful black art in the world.”

