2021 Murder Hornet Found In The U.S.

By Travis Cleven
wxerfm.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month the Washington Department of Agriculture announced that they found the first Asian giant hornet of the year. The hornet, more commonly known as a “murder hornet,” was dried up and dead by the time they discovered it. Managing Entomologist Sven Spichiger explained that the male hornet was a...

