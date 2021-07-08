Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rolling Hills, CA

Photographer John Perchulyn: Luxury Rally Club, Rolling Hills Country Club

By Easy Reader Staff
easyreadernews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat looked like a prestigious concours d’elegance at the Rolling Hills Country Club on Sunday, June 6 was really just a dress rehearsal for an automobile and wine celebration to be held on the RHCC driving range on Saturday, Sept. 4. The event is being hosted by the Luxury Rally Club. The club was founded by Peninsula car automotive collectors Craig Ekberg and Trevor Johnson, and includes over 500 members worldwide. The September event won’t be a concours d’elegance (where cars are judged). But it will feature some of the finest automobiles, and wines, from around the world, including cars from the Petersen Automobile Museum Checkered Flag Club, Johnson said.

easyreadernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolling Hills, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Rhcc#The Luxury Rally Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy