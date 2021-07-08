Photographer John Perchulyn: Luxury Rally Club, Rolling Hills Country Club

What looked like a prestigious concours d’elegance at the Rolling Hills Country Club on Sunday, June 6 was really just a dress rehearsal for an automobile and wine celebration to be held on the RHCC driving range on Saturday, Sept. 4. The event is being hosted by the Luxury Rally Club. The club was founded by Peninsula car automotive collectors Craig Ekberg and Trevor Johnson, and includes over 500 members worldwide. The September event won’t be a concours d’elegance (where cars are judged). But it will feature some of the finest automobiles, and wines, from around the world, including cars from the Petersen Automobile Museum Checkered Flag Club, Johnson said.