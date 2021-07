Natural gas August expiry contract on CME is currently trading at $3.593 after a sharp drop from the recent high of $3.822 registered on July 6. A forecast for more moderate temperatures across the US is keeping natural gas prices under pressure. Natural gas is used in producing electricity and air conditioning demand grows when temperature increases. The Commodity Weather Group on Wednesday forecast hotter-than-normal temperatures for the US West through at least July 15 however they expect that the Midwest, East, and South should see more moderate temperatures which are negative for natural gas prices.