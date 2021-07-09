Are you looking to tie the knot?

Times Leader Media Group, Culinary Creations by Metz plan virtual wedding planning showcase

Now that pandemic restrictions have eased, everyone from caterers to florists to people who rent out horses and carriages can expect a greater demand for their services.

That’s because, in addition to the couples who intended all along to get married in 2021, there are brides and grooms who postponed their 2020 weddings.

Then there are the couples who went ahead and exchanged vows last year, perhaps at a very small ceremony with only immediate family on hand to share their joy. Now, they’re ready for the big reception the pandemic denied.

But, first, there are so many decisions to make — and the Times Leader Media Group wants to help.

The Times Leader Media Group and Culinary Creations by Metz have planned Tying the Knot, a virtual wedding planning showcase set for Sept. 11-12.

“All wedding couples want to create a unique experience for their weddings,” said Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “That means they have to do a lot of research and online discovery due to the amount of wedding services that are now available.”

“Our virtual platform is perfect for couples looking for all different types of vendors. From large catering venues to specialty bridal party gifts, Northeastern Pennsylvania vendors will be available by appointment to video chat with our wedding couples. And both wedding couple and vendors can do it all, at their leisure, from home or office on Sept. 11 and 12.”

Eugene Litz, owner of Thirteen Olives in Clarks Summit, is among the vendors who like the idea.

“We sell mostly olive oil and vinegar,” said Litz, who is a chef by trade. “What we’ve done in the past for brides and grooms is customize olive oil and vinegar in tiny, 60 ml bottles, and we can personalize the label for them.”

Some couples may opt right away for the garlic-infused olive oil — Thirteen Olives’ most popular oil — while others may want to make an appointment to visit the Clarks Summit and taste several varieties.

Meanwhile, other wedding industry vendors are welcome to join the showcase, which has been planned to help brides and groom connect informally with many businesses, with safety and efficiency in mind.

“It’s a win-win,” Miscavage said, adding “We will walk vendors and brides through the platform. It’s easy.”

Among the advantages of participating as a vendor, Miscavage listed:

• The virtual platform offers one on one video meetings. You set your own schedule based on your availability.

• Speed up your sales cycle by generating sales right at the show with special offers.

• Out of any wedding vendor advertising, displaying your company face-to-face has the highest return on investment.

• Gain local and regional recognition in bridal marketplace.

• Opportunities for networking to build collaborative relationships with other wedding professionals.

• Post show bridal data will be provided to vendors.

Wedding vendors seeking more information may check out timesleader.com/tyingtheknot or contact Kerry Miscavage at 570-704-3953 or [email protected]/.