Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Highly potent cannabis may cause memory issues for marijuana smokers and vapers

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN, Wash. — Recreational marijuana use is becoming a common site throughout the United States. Although several states are now allowing the sale of highly potent varieties of cannabis, scientists say they’re still playing catch-up when it comes to knowing how these products affect the human body. Now, a new study finds high-strength weed may leave users’ memories a little foggy. Researchers from Washington State University report that people who either smoke or vape potent marijuana perform worse in various memory tests compared to sober individuals.

www.studyfinds.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#False Memory#Prospective Memory#Cannabis#Pullman#Wsu#Thc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Amazon
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

What Are The Most Expensive Marijuana Strains In The World?

You don’t have to purchase these expensive strains all the time, but for that once-in-a-lifetime kind of feeling, you should consider splurging. Every detailed marijuana enthusiast and user knows one thing for sure: the best strains give the best feeling and make the cannabis usage process exciting. It is common to find cannabis buyers at local dispensaries looking for good strains, and the prices for strains vary by a few dollars per gram.
Pharmaceuticalsarcamax.com

Does Smoking Cannabis Kill Your Brain Cells?

Cannabis has long been associated with brain damage, but this connection is complex, not wholly understood, and even exaggerated. There’s plenty of myths surrounding cannabis. From killing brain cells to making people lazy, cannabis has been accredited with a lot of behaviors. Does weed actually make you dumber or is this just a prohibition-era concern?
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Smoking Marijuana, Study Shows

A recent study has found there may be a major side effect to smoking marijuana: Impairment while driving. Researchers from AAA found that people who drank alcohol and then smoked marijuana were more likely to commit violations such as running red lights, speeding and distracted driving. The Cannabis and Alcohol...
Pharmaceuticalsarcamax.com

3 Rare Side Effects Associated With Marijuana Use

The side effects of marijuana tend to be predictable. There are some notable exceptions. Marijuana side effects are usually low-key. While it’s common to cope with paranoid highs and the occasional bout of cottonmouth, side effects associated with the drug tend to pass quickly with some time or a nap. For a small group of people, rare cannabis side effects have made appearances. These can affect their lives for longer periods of time.
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Delta-8 THC is legal in many states, but some want to ban it

Nickolas Jarosh started smoking marijuana after his shifts as a 911 dispatcher. He’d flip between working days and nights, and the inconsistent schedule made it difficult to fall asleep. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, helped, he said. Jarosh, 29, who now lives outside Houston, no longer works...
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

What Are Skunk, Haze, And Kush? The Foundation Of Today’s Cannabis Strains

Between Skunk, Kush, and Haze, which is better? It depends on the cannabis user as everyone has their peculiar preferences. Cannabis enthusiasts globally are familiar with these varieties: Skunk, Haze, and Kush because they profoundly impact the cannabis industry. To have a comprehensive understanding of the history of cannabis, it must start with these three substances.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Too Much Marijuana, Say Experts

The days of Reefer Madness hysteria seem long behind us as more and more states legalize recreational marijuana. (Last week, one of the most conservative Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas, said he believed federal anti-marijuana laws might no longer be necessary.) Although pot is no longer considered the mania-inducing menace of years past, it's not harm free—like many milder, legal substances such as caffeine, pot can cause negative side effects if you use too much. Here are some potential physical reactions that may surprise you. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalskirklandreporter.com

Best Delta-8 THC Gummies for Pain & Anxiety (2021) Reviewed

If you’re not totally sure what Delta-8 THC is, you’re not alone, although you have been missing out! There’s been a lot of buzz about Delta-8 in the last year and a half, but plenty of people are still confused about it, so we hope to clear some things up today.
PharmaceuticalsFlorida Star

To This Doctor, Medical Cannabis Is an ‘Exit Drug’

Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. Marijuana has a history of being criticized as a “gateway drug,” meaning it’s the first step on a path leading to more potent and addictive narcotics. Dr. Joseph Rosado, an Orlando internist and qualified medical marijuana physician, passionately disputes that claim, dismissing it as an orchestrated lie that has been perpetuated since the early 1900s to demonize cannabis.
PetsPosted by
TheConversationCanada

With rising human drug use, a collateral rise of dogs ingesting cannabis and opioids

In the past few years, opioids and cannabinoids have received a great deal of attention from the media and public health authorities. The dangers of opioids remains high, despite the efforts of public health authorities, the medical community, policy-makers and academics focused on combating addiction and substance abuse. In 2019 alone, there were more than 49,000 opioid-related deaths in the United States.
Pharmaceuticalsarcamax.com

5 Marijuana Questions You’re Too Embarrassed To Ask

One of the most popular questions from people who’ve never tried marijuana before is “what does it feels like to be high?”. Marijuana and the way in which it’s viewed has rapidly evolved over the last couple of years. The drug is now legal in different countries and certain parts of the U.S., and with that comes a reevaluation of it, from the creation of new products, to the study of the plant’s medicinal and recreational abilities.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Edibles: How To Dose And Ingest Them Properly

This article by Helga Green was originally published on AskGrowers and appears here with permission. If you’re relatively new to edible cannabis, you have probably missed an entire adventurous world. When smoking or inhaling is too much for you, taking a look at such foods is necessary. Right now, you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy