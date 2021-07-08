Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Center, MO

Taste of Grand Center

By From staff reports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 10 • Where Strauss Park, 3534 Washington Boulevard • How much $35 ($28 for Grand Center Inc. members) • More info grandcenter.org/event/taste/. The inaugural Taste of Grand Center event will feature food samples from several area restaurants: Best Steak House, Field House, Gary’s Fine Dining, Turn and Vito’s. Also, there will be beer samples from Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. and cocktail samples from the ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel. Farshid Etniko Duo will provide live music. The ticket includes a “passport” for the restaurant samples. By Ian Froeb.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Center, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Restaurants
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Government
City
Center, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Field House#Food Drink#Grand Center Inc#Best Steak House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Arts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
NBC News

The top moments from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium on Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.
Posted by
The Hill

Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements

House Democrats are plowing ahead with their investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, brushing off the boycott from GOP leaders and weighing the addition of other Republicans to help negate criticism that the panel will be overly partisan. The eight members of the select committee examining the siege...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night, which targeted captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afganistan, the U.S. military has...
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy