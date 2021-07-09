Review: A Mother Goes to Brutal, Heartbreaking Lengths to Save Her Child in Son

The last Nicolas Cage movie I reviewed, the early 2020 release Color Out of Space, was a treat if only because the uneven sci-fi horror film lets Cage go literally wild, descending into madness as his family fights for their lives against aliens haunting their family farm. In Pig, Cage’s latest film in which he is a reclusive truffle hunter whose only companion is a talented pig that helps him sniff out the elusive fungi, the actor gets to channel a completely different side of himself and in the process yet again remind anyone who’s dared to forget that he is, in fact, one of his generation’s most talented, versatile actors able to carry any film he stars in on his more-than-capable back. Marking writer/director Michael Sarnoski’s feature film debut, the reality is that Cage creates a mysterious, layered character in a film more than worthy of his talents, as Sarnoski’s script turns the trendy into the tumultuous and reveals the vapid reality of a grueling industry.