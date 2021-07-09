Review: A Mother Goes to Brutal, Heartbreaking Lengths to Save Her Child in Son
There are few moments quite as exhilarating as watching a film from a relatively new director that is so well crafted that you cannot wait to see what they bring us next. To be clear, writer/director Ivan Kavanagh (The Canal, Never Grow Old) may not exactly qualify as a new director, but he’s new to me, so I’ll take it. And his latest work. Son is one of the better horror films I’ve seen in 2021, with a combination of more traditional scare tactics blended with a family drama centering on the protective nature of a mother for her child with…issues.thirdcoastreview.com
