Review: A Mother Goes to Brutal, Heartbreaking Lengths to Save Her Child in Son

By Steve Prokopy
Posted by 
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few moments quite as exhilarating as watching a film from a relatively new director that is so well crafted that you cannot wait to see what they bring us next. To be clear, writer/director Ivan Kavanagh (The Canal, Never Grow Old) may not exactly qualify as a new director, but he’s new to me, so I’ll take it. And his latest work. Son is one of the better horror films I’ve seen in 2021, with a combination of more traditional scare tactics blended with a family drama centering on the protective nature of a mother for her child with…issues.

