Chicago Arts and Culture, Curated

Inspiration is almost like divine intervention. There you (or someone else) are, living your life, totally unaware that the next moment or moments, everything will change for you. You don’t know what you don’t know, but when you do, nothing will ever be the same again. Inspiration can come from anywhere–even from within, but there are people whose entire life’s work has inspired generations, and continues to do so. Such is the legacy of Jane Goodall, a woman inspired by her love of nature who followed her dreams against all odds to become one of the most important and inspirational women in science. Such is the story told by the fantastic new Becoming Jane exhibit at the Field Museum, and as we’d find out, the story of one of the Field Museum’s own employees as well, who was fortunate enough to have been able to correspond with Jane herself, and in fact credits that communication with her career here.