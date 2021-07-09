Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Arts and Culture, Curated

By Nancy S Bishop
Posted by 
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be your father’s pop art, but the work shown in the new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art is still fresh and fun. The art that shocked the elite […]. It’s a ’20s Cocktail of Fun & Fashion in “Fallen Angels”. By Nancy S Bishop on December...

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
209
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Cochran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Chicago Arts And Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Teatro Zinzanni Relaunches the Chicago Theater District With Fun, Fantasy and Food

“Of all the Spiegeltents in all the neighborhoods of Chicago, Cleopatra walks into Chef Caesar’s joint…”. starts the Teatro Zinzanni program, and I think that statement sets the stage (the circular stage) just as well as any. Because now you know if you go to see this dinner theater performance on the 12th floor at the Hotel Cambria, and enter the lush, reflective environment of a mirrored wooden Spiegeltent, there will be funny, there will be fantasy, and there will be food.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Preview: Ear Taxi Festival… Welcome Back!

When Third Coast Review started in 2016, I had had only limited exposure to Chicago’s contemporary classical music scene. My appreciation of our community received a massive jolt in October of that year when the Ear Taxi Festival showcased an amazingly robust and talented group of musicians during six full days of concerts, lectures, multimedia displays, and other activities. Held at many venues spread across the city, the festival’s 32 separate events included performances of music by 87 living Chicago composers, including the world premieres of 54 new works. Pulling this off required over 350 local musicians to perform in many different ensembles.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Wonky Ball Handling Makes In da Hoop! Almost Impossible to Enjoy

While virtual reality is mostly still a fledgling technology, it’s been around for a little bit. One of my first VR pleasures was jumping into Pierhead Arcade and playing different carnival-style games. It was the perfect use for VR: I don’t have room for air hockey or skeeball to fit in my house easily, so virtual approximations were the best I could hope for. That’s why In Da Hoop! Sounded great, but ended up being something that I couldn’t quite get the grips of.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Goodman Theatre’s I Hate It Here Lets You Rage Against Your Own 2020 Machine

I Hate It Here: Stories From the End of the Old World is a play performed live and written as a concept. album by Chicago’s Ike Holter with snappy direction by Lili-Anne Brown. It’s loud, rowdy and satisfying. Even though it was written in parts across several years, you could view it as your own rage against the awful year 2020. You’ll realize why at several points throughout the production and when the final scenario ends with the actor standing up and shouting loudly:
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: A Vulnerable, Insightful Nicolas Cage Elevates Pig Into a Meditation on Life, Work and Companionship

The last Nicolas Cage movie I reviewed, the early 2020 release Color Out of Space, was a treat if only because the uneven sci-fi horror film lets Cage go literally wild, descending into madness as his family fights for their lives against aliens haunting their family farm. In Pig, Cage’s latest film in which he is a reclusive truffle hunter whose only companion is a talented pig that helps him sniff out the elusive fungi, the actor gets to channel a completely different side of himself and in the process yet again remind anyone who’s dared to forget that he is, in fact, one of his generation’s most talented, versatile actors able to carry any film he stars in on his more-than-capable back. Marking writer/director Michael Sarnoski’s feature film debut, the reality is that Cage creates a mysterious, layered character in a film more than worthy of his talents, as Sarnoski’s script turns the trendy into the tumultuous and reveals the vapid reality of a grueling industry.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Renée Rosen Brings Readers on a Jaunty Tour of Gilded Age High Society in The Social Graces

The Social Graces is built entirely around the social seasons of Gilded Age New York, with even its structure set in societal lines: “The Seasons 1876–1878,” “The Society Pages 1880–1884,” “The Four Hundred 1890–1894,” and, finally, “Society as We’ve Known It 1894–1908.” Each section is built around its header, focusing in turn on the social season, the society papers (and what happens therein), the Four Hundred (and its ensuing disasters), and the ways in which society as it was known is changing.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Fear Street: 1666 Finally Gets to the Origins of a Generations-Long Curse, Capping a Solid Horror Trilogy

Wrapping up director Leigh Janiak’s three-part horror cycle loosely based on the “Fear Street” books by R.L. Stine, Fear Street Part Three: 1666 begins by finally throwing us into the story of a cursed town and a witch who supposedly possesses people in said town, leading to mass killings every couple of decades. By diving back to 1666, screenwriters Phil Graziadei, Janiak, and Kate Trefry unveil the origins of Sarah Fier, played by Kiana Madeira, who also played lead character Deena in the 1994 chapter. In fact, nearly all of the character in 1666 are portrayed by actors from the two other parts, which could be slightly confusing or a very smart move, depending on how invested you were in the first two movies.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Dialogs: Salman Rushdie and Srikanth Reddy Discuss Power, Truth, and the Imaginary in CHF Panel

Salman Rushdie is sometimes asked why, in this age of lies, he chooses to write fiction, adding more untruths to this disjointed world. Rushdie and poet Srikanth Reddy’s Chicago Humanities Festival conversation is almost a polemic in response, a defense not only of fiction and of the arts in general but of human impulse to narrative—and the incredible, truth-telling power of art in a mendacious world.
MuseumsPosted by
Third Coast Review

The Field Museum’s Summer Blockbuster Becoming Jane Is a Heartfelt Look at Goodall’s Legacy and How She Inspires Women in Science

Inspiration is almost like divine intervention. There you (or someone else) are, living your life, totally unaware that the next moment or moments, everything will change for you. You don’t know what you don’t know, but when you do, nothing will ever be the same again. Inspiration can come from anywhere–even from within, but there are people whose entire life’s work has inspired generations, and continues to do so. Such is the legacy of Jane Goodall, a woman inspired by her love of nature who followed her dreams against all odds to become one of the most important and inspirational women in science. Such is the story told by the fantastic new Becoming Jane exhibit at the Field Museum, and as we’d find out, the story of one of the Field Museum’s own employees as well, who was fortunate enough to have been able to correspond with Jane herself, and in fact credits that communication with her career here.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Dramatic Mood Swings Marked Grant Park Festival’s Weekend Program

Music runs the gamut of moods, and the Grant Park Music Festival covered much of that ground just within the first three programs of its 2021 season. The Independence Day Salute (July 2 and 3) was abundant in flag-waving celebratory sentiment, with a side order of 1812 Overture bombast. The second program (July 7) provided the uplift in the form of the “March of Kings” 1st movement of Georges Bizet’s Suite No. 1 from L’Arlésienne, the dynamic piano virtuosity of Joyce Yang on Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor, op. 16, and the galloping climax of Giaochino Rossini’s Overture from William Tell.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Lala Lala Anounces New Album I Want the Door to Open with “DIVER”

It’s been three years since Lala Lala, the musical project of Chicago based Lillie West, released her phenomenal sophomore The Lamb. We won’t have to wait much longer for a new album as she just announced I Want the Door to Open, a new collection of songs produced by Yoni Wolf (of Why? fame). Considering her last two collaboration with Wolf (“Siren 042” and “Legs, Run“) are utterly wonderful, a full of album of West/Wolf songs is sure to be a hit. Alongside the announcement came the first single and video off the album: “Diver“.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/8 and Beyond

Chicago is currently fully reopened and a new normal is now rapidly coming as in-person events begin to overtake the digital ones (having both as an option would be cool). However many venues will still want to operate at lower capacities, masks are still required for many, and social distancing is a must. As we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and if you’re still a little wary about it, support the local arts scenes we enjoy from home. Virtual events will continue to be highlighted and encouraged. But if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.
MusicPosted by
Third Coast Review

“Take It Easy” with Jyroscope’s Latest Single

We’re inching closer and closer to the release of Jyroscope latest EP, Happy Medium. The hip-hop group consisting of I.B. Fokuz, Collasoul Structure and DJ Seanile are collaborating with producer Montana Macks for the EP and released their surefire single “Frozen in Time” last month. They’re following it up with another single, EP closer “Take it Easy”, and it’s another stellar track to add to their catalogue.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Essay: True West

One Sunday afternoon a number of years ago I found a finger puppet lying outside Maclean House, the former dormitory (now apartments) named in honor of the late Norman Maclean, who was a popular English professor at the University of Chicago and the author of the modern classic and unexpected hit, A River Runs Through It. The puppet lay there, by the side of the curb, looking rather forlorn despite its grin, and presumably dropped by a child—a small green dinosaur with a yellow spine. Did that child ever miss it, I wondered? I felt sorry for the imaginary youngster but glad that I was able to “rescue” it.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: A Celebration of Music, Culture and Black Joy in Summer of Soul

Editor’s Note: this review was first posted as part of Third Coast Review’s Sundance Film Festival coverage. Starting my 2021 Sundance Film Festival off exactly how I needed to: with a party. Marking the feature directing debut from Roots drummer and “Tonight Show” music director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer of Soul pieces together footage that has been sitting in a basement for more than 50 years from the Harlem Cultural Festival, circa 1969, an event meant to unite a community only a year after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and pay tribute to the many cultures and influences that made Harlem so special at the time. But Thompson does more than edit together a concert film featuring such dignitaries as Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, the Staples Singers, B.B. King, Gladys Knight, David Ruffin, Mahalia Jackson, Sly and the Family Stone, and even the 5th Dimension; he also places the various music styles (R&B, gospel, Afro-Cuban jazz, blues, and funk) in the context of the times, and makes the point that the event was a huge factor in radicalizing Harlem and the musicians that played the summer concert series.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation Parallels the Lives and Work of Two American Literary Icons

Though 13 years apart in age, mid-century American writers Truman Capote and (the elder) Tennessee Williams were longtime contemporaries, often friends and sometimes rivals. Both gay men in the midst of a cultural revolution—from the prim and proper 1940s to the free-love ’60s and beyond—their work would become canon in American literature, from page to stage to screen. With a background in biographical documentaries, filmmaker Lisa Immordino Vreeland (granddaughter by marriage to the subject of her first film, Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel) weaves together their stories, from traumatic childhoods with neglectful parents to the heights of literary stardom, in Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation. Though the two never appear on screen together, the filmmaker smartly parallels their lives and media appearances, aligning their journeys in sometimes unexpected ways and creating something that truly feels like a conversation between the two men.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

The Complete (Chicago) Beer Course: Hefeweizen

When COVID-19 closed taprooms and cancelled festivals, I looked for ways to still engage with Chicago’s craft beer scene. I therefore decided to finally work my way through The Complete Beer Course. Doing so involves the tough job of sampling beers for each style the book details; I’ll balance national (and international) recommendations from author Joshua Bernstein with examples from Chicagoland breweries. Unless otherwise stated, historical background comes from The Complete Beer Course.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: I Carry You With Me Charts a Decades-Long Love Story in Dreamy Jewel Tones

Filmmaker Heidi Ewing is best known as one half of Loki Films; with her co-director Rachel Grady, the two have helmed some of the most interesting and human-centered documentaries of recent memory. In 2006, the duo chronicled a summer camp for evangelical kids in Jesus Camp; 2012’s Detropia examined the rise and collapse of Detroit’s manufacturing economy and the people left in its wake; and most recently, they collaborated on their first documentary mini-series, Love Fraud, about a serial womanizer and the female bounty-hunter who took it upon herself to track him down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy