Hotel Chain Travelodge’s Logo Baffles With View People Never Noticed, Until Now
“Today years old” seems to be the most common answer to the following question: "How old were you when you realized the Travelodge logo is people sleeping under a duvet?" Whether it’s creative genius or just baffling design, British hotel chain Travelodge has recently had its logo gone viral on TikTok, with this short video zooming into the logo of one of its hotels, which appears to be located in Bournemouth, located in the Dorset region of Southwest England.designtaxi.com
