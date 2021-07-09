Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hotel Chain Travelodge’s Logo Baffles With View People Never Noticed, Until Now

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 11 days ago

“Today years old” seems to be the most common answer to the following question: "How old were you when you realized the Travelodge logo is people sleeping under a duvet?" Whether it’s creative genius or just baffling design, British hotel chain Travelodge has recently had its logo gone viral on TikTok, with this short video zooming into the logo of one of its hotels, which appears to be located in Bournemouth, located in the Dorset region of Southwest England.

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Travelodge#Hotel Chain#Design#Logo Baffles With#British#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
LifestylePosted by
Creative Bloq

Can you spot the secret image in this hotel logo?

Another day, another baffling logo. We've seen all manner of designs with double meanings or supposedly secret messages lately, and here's another. UK budget hotel chain Travelodge has seen its logo has gone viral on TikTok, with a video revealing what the design is actually supposed to depict. And it might not be what you thought.
LifestyleTime Out Global

Hotels with the best views in Singapore

There's a hotel for every type of staycationer in Singapore. Need to get aspirational content for the 'gram? There are airy boutique loft hotels that would look at home inside the brownstones in Brooklyn to city hotels. Foodies can book a staycation at one of our city hotels home to world-class dining establishments. But if it's the views you're looking for, we've got you covered with these hotels overlooking our gorgeous cityscape or natural landscapes.
RestaurantsDesign Taxi

Abandoned McDonald’s Stuck In The 1980s Astounds With Its Nostalgic Fixtures

From its menus to its advertising, service, and even its prices, McDonald’s isn’t shy to innovate or change. So you can imagine people’s surprise as they stumbled upon an abandoned restaurant filled with branding and furniture that belong. in the past. Urban explorer @triangleofmass, who generally focuses on exploring abandoned...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
Worldtatler.com

Princess Caroline of Hanover is embracing ageing by showing off chic grey locks

The House of Grimaldi has always been known for its style and elegance, linked to the great fashion designers of Europe, and remembered for trailblazing when it comes to their beauty choices, too (case in point: the punk princess, Princess Charlene, with her undercut). So it is unsurprising that its de facto matriarch, Princess Caroline, has embraced ageing in the most graceful way possible, showing off her silver-hued locks at the recent Red Cross Summer concert in Monte Carlo.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I deserved equal treatment’: TikTok shows Black shopper waiting for help at Saks, sales rep ignores her

A New York City model shared her experience with racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue. Erica Wiltz, or @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok posted a video on the platform detailing the poor customer service—or lack thereof—that she received at the luxury department store. The TikTok has reached over 875,000 views, and those viewers are not happy.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Viking 'piggy bank' hoard discovered on Isle of Man

An amateur treasure hunter on the Isle of Man discovered a Viking Age "piggy bank" hoard that contains a 1,000-year-old analog to today's Bitcoin. The recently discovered hoard includes 87 silver coins, 13 pieces of cut, silver arm-rings, or "hack silver," and a handful of artifacts, according to a statement from Manx National Heritage, a charity and heritage agency on the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
WorldNewswise

Novel Coronavirus Discovered in British Bats

Newswise — A coronavirus related to the virus that causes Covid-19 in humans has been found in UK horseshoe bats - according to new collaborative research from the University of East Anglia, ZSL (Zoological Society of London), and Public Health England (PHE). However, there is no evidence that this novel...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

New World Preview: Outpost Rush And The Lazarus Instrumentality

Rushing an Outpost in New World’s…um..Outpost Rush PvPvE mode feels a bit chaotic. As myself and my team fought over an outpost in the middle of the map, all of a sudden a bear appeared out of nowhere, seeing the two sides sync up to fight off the unwelcome foe while still fighting each other. Finally, once the bear was defeated, our two sides were at it again – fighting over the stronghold that would give the winning team a commanding lead in the point total towards our goal of winning the Rush.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Our Family Got Vaccinated. We All Got COVID. We’ll All Live.

Two weeks ago, we took a family trip out of state, our first in eighteen months. Three-quarters of us had been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot, with the exception being our 11-year old daughter. We’d been extremely diligent for a year and half (often militant) in taking precautions: isolating and masking and distancing since March of 2020.
washingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...

Comments / 0

Community Policy