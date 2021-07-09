Cancel
Opinion: Don't tolerate cruelty in chicken farming

Post Register
 10 days ago

The animal activism group Mercy for Animals uncovered horrific evidence that chickens raised at a Costco poultry plant in Fremont, Nebraska are bred to grow so large so fast that their legs break under the pressure of their enormous weight. These broiler chickens have been genetically modified to grow almost three times their normal size and are slaughtered as 42-day old babies, whereas the normal life expectancy of a chicken is 10-15 years. Video footage obtained by activists from Direct Action Everywhere show “cage-free” Costco chickens in Farmington, California attacking and eating each other due to horrendous overcrowding. They spend their short lives crammed into sheds with no access to sunlight and breathing ammonia fumes from their own waste, alongside large piles of dead animals.

