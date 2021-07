Summer Fridays at Bella Terra Are Kicking Off With a Bang. Summer is in full swing, which means the kids are out of school and itchin’ for some fun! And let’s be real: you can only alternate between the park and the beach so many times. So in an effort to switch things up and provide both adults and kiddos with some summer entertainment, Huntington Beach’s Bella Terra is filling up the calendar with a variety of Friday events! From live music performances to exciting themes and summer sales, this open-air shopping and dining center is bringing the magic! Here’s a sneak peek at what’s to come. Family-Friendly Events.