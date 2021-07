In a welcome move, Etsy (ETSY) saw its Relative Strength Rating improve from 70 to 74 on Thursday. The online purveyor of handmade goods has performed well during the pandemic as consumers flocked to online shopping for retail therapy. Etsy has continued to growth their book of business with its $1.6 billion purchase of fashion resale marketplace Depop and one of Brazilian online marketplace Elo7 for $217 million.