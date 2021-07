Our theme of Value Tech Stocks - which is comprised of tech stocks with a market cap of over $5 billion and a price to earnings multiple of under 20x - has rallied by about 19% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500 index which is up by about 15% over the same period. We see this outperformance continuing in the coming quarters as well, as the stocks in the theme stand to benefit from increasing digitization of the economy following Covid-19 and higher corporate IT spending, without being weighed down by potentially higher interest rates and inflation concerns, unlike other high-growth, high multiple-tech stocks.