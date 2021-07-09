Professor Kathy O'Shea to Speak at the Pittsford Community Library
On July 20, at 7 p.m., Professor Kathy O’Shea (English/Philosophy) will speak about her 43-year journey with migraine and read from her collection, So Much More than a Headache: Understanding Migraine through Literature in a zoom event, sponsored by the Pittsford Community Library. Please register for free through the Library’s website event page: https://calendar.libraryweb.org/event/7954461. Registration is required.www.monroecc.edu
Comments / 0