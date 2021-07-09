Cancel
Elections

Letter: US voters are not being suppressed

Bismarck Tribune
 10 days ago

In response to Bruce Hagen on his letter titled "voter suppression," which showed no facts. I wonder where you receive your information from? By the sounds of your ranting, you must listen to the fake news of the alphabet news. Their ratings are lower than ever. Wonder why? You commented the USA is a democracy. Partially true. We are actually a Republic. The R means our representatives are chosen by the people to exercise political power. The Democracy is where people deliberate to make rules and decide on legislation. The D does not stand for Democrat nor the R for Republican.

