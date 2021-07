Although they would never admit to it, my former high school places an immense amount of pressure on its students to attend elite and impressive universities. The University of Michigan is the standard, with Michigan State right below, and a few ivies and out-of-state schools are sprinkled throughout. From ninth grade on, students are challenged both academically and personally. We are pushed to be kind, accepting, smart, well-rounded, hard-working, but most importantly, successful and accomplished. Therefore, when it comes to our college discussions in our junior and senior year English classes, community college is barely even mentioned to the Advanced Placement students.