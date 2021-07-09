Tascosa DE Avion Carter ranked 94th in ESPN’s Top 300 for the class of 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels have a four-star defensive end that’s ranked 94th in the country, according to ESPN, for the junior class. Last season, 6′6″, 255 lbs Avion Carter led the Rebels in sacks with 10, and second in tackles, tallying 67. 30 of his tackles were solo stops and 18 for a loss of yards. Carter played like a veteran as a sophomore, and ESPN recognized his Tascosa talent.