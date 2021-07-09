We have hope when God holds our hand

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. My dad was a Church of God evangelist. He traveled to different churches preaching revivals in many states. Sometimes, our whole family would travel with him. At other times just my mother would go with him, but many times she stayed home with her brood of six children. This meant our dad was traveling alone. He would call home during the week to check up on us. It was during these calls he would communicate to our mother about the pastors, the congregation, the singers, the healings, and especially the souls that were saved or revived.