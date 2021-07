SHINER — Leona “Tumpy” Curtis, 73, passed away July 7, 2021. Survivors are husband Ferman Curtis of Shiner, daughter LaCherryl Curtis; sons, Dennis, David and Trey Curtis. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Shiner Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Bluebonnet Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.