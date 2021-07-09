Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, IA

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team assists with Cattle Roundup

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gB7eJ_0arnJR2b00

(Area) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team assisted with the round-up of over 40-cattle.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, they received reports of cattle in the area of Littlefield Road and 350th Street. Over two hours, a Cass County Drone with thermal imaging capabilities located and assisted in bringing over 40 head of cattle back to the pasture where they belonged.

During this time, the pilot launched and landed multiple times and eventually found several groups of cattle that had broken off to different areas. Authorities say the ability to use thermal imaging during this call proved invaluable in locating all of the cattle while working in the dark. The availability of this equipment also saved time and resources by speeding up the process of recovery.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cass County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Dark#Cattle Roundup#The Cass County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Updated: No Victims involved following Search and Rescue Operation Near Lewis

(Lewis) The search and rescue operation at the Turkey Creek Bridge near Lewis ended after an unusual set of circumstances. Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist tells KSOM/KS95 News a deputy responded to the Turkey Creek bridge northeast of Lewis a little before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday after a passerby spotted a stroller sitting on the side of the Highway. Quist said the caller followed a trail to the creek bed and noticed evidence of someone who had been by the water. Quist said there was some blood found in the area, which triggered suspicion. He says a couple of other items were located, which seemed odd which triggered the investigation.
Guthrie Center, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Vehicle strikes the Guthrie Center Post Office; no injuries reported

(Guthrie Center) No injuries were reported after vehicle struck the Guthrie Center Post Office on Saturday. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 94-year-old Theodore Hansen, of Guthrie Center, was driving a 2021 Toyota Pickup pulling into a parking spot at the post office and pressed his gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to accelerate. Hansen lost control of the truck which went over the curb and collided with the building in the door area.
Pottawattamie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) A Council Bluffs woman was arrested for Eluding and Theft. A Pottawattamie County Deputy attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Sunday and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle was pitted and Nicole Larae Kinney, 22, was arrested for Eluding While Exceeding the Speed Limit by 25 mph or more and Theft 2nd – Motor Vehicle Theft under $10,000.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash near Lewis

(Atlantic) An Atlantic man suffered injuries in a motorcycle accident on Lewis Road between 580th and Quincy Road south of Lewis. Cass County Chief Deputy Jon Westering says the accident happened at around 5:21 Saturday evening. The preliminary investigation says a westbound motorcycle driven by 39-year old Andrew Jensen of Atlantic, for unknown reasons, failed to negotiate the curve, left the road, entered the ditch, and ejecting Jensen.
Montgomery County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

DNR checking diesel fuel cleanup in Tarkio River in Montgomery County

(Elliott) Sunday night, a broken axle caused a truck driver to lose control and enter the Tarkio River about three miles east of Elliott in Montgomery County. Diesel fuel leaked into the river from about 7 to 10:45 p.m. when the semi was pulled from the river. Decker Trucking of Fort Dodge estimates there were 160 gallons of diesel in the fuel tanks. It’s unknown how much fuel was lost, but it could be 80 gallons plus other engine fluids.
Montgomery County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Woman jailed on Reckless use of Fire and drug possession Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 42-year old Heidi Ann Divis of Red Oak on drug and weapons charges. Police found Divis in the 400 block of East Corning Street lighting objects on fire and throwing them in the city storm drains. Police arrested Divis for reckless use of fire, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers transported Divis to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $1,000 cash bond.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT warns of scam text messages

(Area) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Driver’s License and Identification Services Bureau has become aware of text messages being sent to Iowans under the guise of confirming information related to your driver’s license or driving record. Please be advised that these messages are misleading and are not coming from the Iowa DOT.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Swimmer dies in River at Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man’s body has been recovered after he went underwater while swimming in a river at Cedar Rapids and did not resurface. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that firefighters were called just before 5:30 p.m. Friday to the Cedar River. Witnesses said a man in his 40s was swimming and began to struggle. The man’s body was found about 30 minutes later, 15 feet from the shore. His name has not been released.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Adventureland Raft In Fatal Accident Had Been Pulled From Service Earlier

(Des Moines, IA) The Adventureland Raft involved in a fatal accident two weeks ago had reportedly been pulled from service earlier the same day. The Des Moines Register reports it was one of several rafts that had been pulled because the bladders that kept them afloat had deflated. An accident involving that raft cost 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo his life. Records show the raft was repaired and put back into service about an hour and 45 minutes before the fatal accident. An attorney for the amusement park, Guy Cook, says Adventureland wants to get to the bottom of what happened, but the problems that took the raft out of service wouldn’t explain why it capsized. Cook says it almost 40 years of launching tens of thousands of the boat, not one had ever capsized before.
Carroll, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Crop Duster Dumps Insecticide Before Crash In Carroll County

(Carroll, IA) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a crop duster dumped more than a dozen gallons of insecticide before it crashed Tuesday near Carroll. The D-N-R was warning people to stay away from the area near Swan Lake State Park until the chemicals are cleaned up. No names have been released. The Federal Aviation Administration says it is likely that engine failure was to blame for the crash. The plane is believed to be a total loss.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Rural Areas Of Iowa Hit By String Of Tornadoes – No Injuries Reported

(Lohrville, IA) — Iowa made it through June and the peak tornado season with just six confirmed twister sightings. The total went up quickly as severe storms Wednesday spawned multiple reports of tornadoes. One of the tornadoes touched down in Lake City at about 4:00 p-m, tearing down trees and leaving all of the nearly 18-hundred residents without power. No injuries were reported. Damage was left behind by a tornado that touched down 15 minutes later just west of Lohrville in Calhoun County. Thousands of customers were also left without power. The storms brought rain and flash flood warnings for many areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy