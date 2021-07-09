Cass County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team assists with Cattle Roundup

(Area) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team assisted with the round-up of over 40-cattle.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, they received reports of cattle in the area of Littlefield Road and 350th Street. Over two hours, a Cass County Drone with thermal imaging capabilities located and assisted in bringing over 40 head of cattle back to the pasture where they belonged.

During this time, the pilot launched and landed multiple times and eventually found several groups of cattle that had broken off to different areas. Authorities say the ability to use thermal imaging during this call proved invaluable in locating all of the cattle while working in the dark. The availability of this equipment also saved time and resources by speeding up the process of recovery.