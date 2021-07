Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, a three-week spree of crimes against innocent Shadysiders, ended on Friday. It’s possibly the biggest slasher-movie event since the 2018 Halloween broke box-office records for its franchise and production company. There have been other slasher flicks since then; the bloody body-swap Freaky comes to mind as one genre torch-bearer, seen mostly on VOD late last year. However, with its staggered release pattern — instant summer sequels, now available to stream! — Fear Street has built up a sustained momentum this month that goes unmatched by other recent entries in the genre.