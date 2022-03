A southern New Mexico fire department says it's in desperate need of firefighters. Right now, Sunland Park has only five firefighters on duty 24/7 to cover a town of around 17,000 people. That 's less than the number recommended by the National Fire Protection Association. Those currently on hand have had to pick up overtime shifts. The chief says they have managed to be efficient, but five firefighters may not be enough to tackle a fire at a large building. The department is looking to hire more staff.

SUNLAND PARK, NM ・ 7 DAYS AGO