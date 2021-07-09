Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

USS Ross in Sea Breeze 21

sldinfo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODESA, Ukraine (July 2, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), Ukrainian navy Island-class patrol boat Starobilsk (P191) and (P190) return to Odesa, Ukraine during Exercise Sea Breeze 2021, July 2, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the...

sldinfo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Breeze#Ukraine#Navy Island#Island Class Patrol Boat#Maritime Security#Odesa#Ukrainian#The U S Sixth Fleet#The Ukrainian Navy#U S Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
World
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

The U.S. Navy’s Next Amphibious Ship Aims To Blend In, Sneak Around

The U.S. Marine Corps wants a whole lot of new amphibious ships. Small ones that, in wartime, would sail alone with a couple platoons of Marines aboard, skipping between secretive islands outposts in the Western Pacific where the Corps would set up missile batteries and airfields inside the outermost ring of Chinese forces.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Pentagon Plan Sets Navy Up To Quickly Shed 30% Of Cruiser And Destroyer Fleet

The Navy’s new shipbuilding plan, released in mid-June, telegraphs enormous cuts to America’s large surface combatant fleet of cruisers and destroyers. The mild verbiage from the report, saying “that growing the small surface combatant force enables reductions in the quantity of large surface combatants while yielding a more distributed and lethal force,” masks a likely brutal downsizing.
thedrive.com

U.S. Navy Adversary Unit Reveals Super Hornet Masquerading As Russia’s Top Fighter

Navy adversary squadron VFC-12 has unveiled a newly painted F/A-18E that looks like a Su-57 Felon as it commences the overhaul of its fleet. The U.S. Navy’s plans to overhaul its adversary aircraft fleet have taken a significant step forward with the introduction of the first three Super Hornets to Fighter Squadron Composite 12, or VFC-12, which is home-based at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia. Known as the “Fighting Omars,” this unit is one of four specialist adversary units within the Navy with the task of replicating enemy fighters and their tactics.
MilitaryMilitary.com

Why Iranian Navy Ships Entering the Atlantic is a Big Deal

Two ships of the Iranian Navy have rounded the southern tip of Africa, becoming the first Iranian Navy ships ever to enter the Atlantic Ocean. This comes just days after Iran's largest navy ship caught fire and sank. It appears that the two Iranian ships are heading for Venezuela, which would have significant geopolitical ramifications. RUNDOWN SHOWS:1. Animated map view of 2 Iranina warships passing around Cape, zoom out to show full route2. Show Shand frigate sailing, then Makran support base ship, Kharg sequence starts3. Kharg ship burns then sinks, show zoom view of 2 ships passing cape4. Zoom out to show route from southern Africa to Venezuela, ship icons arrive in VenezuelaVOICEOVER (in English): The Drive reports that two ships of the Iranian Navy have reportedly rounded South Africa's Cape of Good Hope and appear to be heading into the Atlantic Ocean. The two ships are the frigate Sahand, and the Makran, a converted tanker that looks like it's designed to be a mobile base. This latest news comes two days after the Kharg, one of Iran's largest and most important naval ships, sank after suffering a major fire, the causes of which remain unclear. This would be the first time Iranian naval vessels have operated in the Atlantic and previous reports have indicated that their final destination is in Venezuela, where they might offload a shipment of weapons. While it is still unclear if the ships are carrying any weapons, satellite imagery suggests the Makran is carrying a number of small, fast-attack boats that Iran has used to harass U.S. naval ships in the Persian Gulf. SOURCES: The Drive, CNNhttps://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/40926/two-iranian-navy-ships-are-…
Militarysldinfo.com

USS America Amphibious Task Force in the Pacific

As seen in the featured photo from June 2, 2021, Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, U. S. 7th Fleet, is seen arriving aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

USS The Sullivans, accompanying British aircraft carrier, visits Cyprus

July 12 (UPI) -- The destroyer USS The Sullivans made a port call in Cyprus before rejoining the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, the U.S. Navy reported on Monday. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer visited the port of Limassol for a scheduled visit last week for routine maintenance and to "experience the local sights and culture," the Navy statement said, which included participation in a beach clean-up event.
MilitaryJanes

Russian aircraft harass RNLN frigate Evertsen in Black Sea

The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) has accused Russia of flying aircraft dangerously close to and low above the Royal Netherlands Navy's (RNLN's) Evertsen air defence and command frigate (LCF) in the Black Sea on 24 June. The ministry reported on its website on 29 June that the aircraft harassed...
California StateThe Derry News

Windham native serves aboard USS California

A Windham native is now serving in the U.S. Navy aboard a nuclear-powered submarine, the USS California. Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Welch, a 2009 Salem High School graduate, joined the Navy 10 years ago. Today, he serves as a culinary specialist. “I joined the Navy to better my life,”...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

British destroyers to carry additional missiles

July 7 (UPI) -- Contracts with European defense contractor MBDA UK will improve missile capabilities of the British Royal Navy's destroyers, the British Defense Ministry announced this week. A statement on Tuesday said the Common Anti-Air Modular Missile program, known as CAMM or Sea Ceptor, will be integrated into weapons...
Iowa Statebeeherald.com

Iowan tapped for USS Iowa

GROTON, Conn. — A Farnhamville native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Iowa, which promises to be one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Seaman Apprentice Jacob Stephenson, a 2018 South Central Calhoun High School graduate, joined the Navy one year ago. “I always wanted to...
San Diego, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

USS Theodore Roosevelt leaving San Diego as Navy moves to integrate F-35

SAN DIEGO — This week, the Navy takes another step to add the Pentagon's newest, stealthiest aircraft to its carrier-borne air wings. The San Diego-based aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt will leave San Diego on Friday to transfer its home port to Bremerton, Washington, where it will undergo maintenance and a retrofit that will enable to ship to operate with the F-35, the Navy announced.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Video: 2 Russian warships collide in St. Petersburg

Two Russian warships practicing for the upcoming Navy Day parade collided in the Neva River in St. Petersburg on Monday and it was caught on video. A Russian blogger posted a video of the encounter on Twitter showing the two ships dangerously close, and then later attempting to separate. A thunderous crack sound is heard in the video, but it’s not clear if that sound came from the impact or another source.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

The U.S. Navy's Leadership Crisis

The Chinese Communist Party is determined to supplant the United States—and building a navy to do it. America's next major war will likely play out in the Pacific Ocean, and our Navy will win or lose the day. But recent events like warships colliding in the Pacific and U.S. sailors surrendering to Iranian terrorists do not instill great confidence in the competency of our Navy. The Navy's problems begin with its leadership. A recent nonpartisan and seriously researched report jarringly concluded that, rather than focusing on training our sailors to fight and win, the Navy's most senior officials are, as a group, adrift.
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Israeli Navy to receive four new fast-patrol vessels

The Israeli Navy is expected to receive four new Shaldag MK V-class fast vessels from Israel Shipyards, announced the shipbuilder on Wednesday. The navy currently uses the company’s Shaldag MK III fast vessel for coastal security missions. The new vessel is designed to upgrade the force’s routine security missions and is specially designed to help protect exclusive economic zone waters and coastlines, according to Israel Shipyards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy