St. Louis Public Radio Podcast Host Lauren Brown Wins 2020 National Award For Education Reporting
St. Louis Public Radio podcast host Lauren Brown has been awarded a winner of the 2020 National Awards for Education Reporting presented by The Education Writers Association (EWA) for her work on Black at Mizzou: Confronting Race On Campus, produced by American Public Media Reports team members Brown, Alex Baumhardt, Chris Julin, Sabby Robinson, and Catherine Winter.news.stlpublicradio.org
