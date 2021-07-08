Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Public Radio Podcast Host Lauren Brown Wins 2020 National Award For Education Reporting

By St. Louis Public Radio
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Public Radio podcast host Lauren Brown has been awarded a winner of the 2020 National Awards for Education Reporting presented by The Education Writers Association (EWA) for her work on Black at Mizzou: Confronting Race On Campus, produced by American Public Media Reports team members Brown, Alex Baumhardt, Chris Julin, Sabby Robinson, and Catherine Winter.

