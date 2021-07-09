Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

2021 Murder Hornet Found In The U.S.

By Travis Cleven
b93radio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month the Washington Department of Agriculture announced that they found the first Asian giant hornet of the year. The hornet, more commonly known as a “murder hornet,” was dried up and dead by the time they discovered it. Managing Entomologist Sven Spichiger explained that the male hornet was a...

b93radio.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Asian Hornet#Murder#Vespa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
USDA
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsMother Jones

A Powerful and Personal Tale of the Kissing Bug and Its Deadly Cargo

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. This story was originally published by Undark and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In the 1940s, a promising Armenian-American researcher...
Animalscapitalpress.com

Mistaken identity: Cicada killer wasps aren't Asian giant hornets

In her 17 years working as an extension entomologist in Eastern Oregon, Silvia Rondon has never received more reports, emails, phone calls and texts with questions asking what type of wasp they just saw. After the Asian giant hornet showed up in Washington last year, many Oregonians have been on...
Animalssouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Bald-Faced Hornets

A listener finds mud dauber nests near a bald-faced hornet's nest. Mud dauber wasps are solitary and do not defend their nests, so, they rarely sting humans. Hornets do defend their nests. The bald-faced hornet, Dolichovespula maculata, is actually a species of yellowjacket and a member of the eusocial, cosmopolitan...
Posted by
99.1 WFMK

10 Michigan Creatures That Can Kill You Before the Murder Hornets Get Here!

When thinking about our mortality, we tend to think of things in our control, like diet and exercise to keep ourselves healthy. But then there are the encounters in life that are not pleasant, like running into a black bear or a Black Widow spider, those could be deadly encounters. Believe it or not dog attacks lead the way in the northeastern U.S. and in California, venomous snakes lead the way. In Tennessee it’s spiders as the primary danger.
Chico, CAPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

DNA confirms killer bear

DNA results received Wednesday by the Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks biologists confirm the bear killed by wildlife officials last Friday was the same bear that fatally attacked a camper in the town of Ovando early on the morning of July 6th. The male bear came to an area where...
AnimalsPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Mystery Sickness Blamed for Killing Hundreds of Birds Across Several States

Wildlife officials in several states are sounding the alarm about a mysterious sickness that has been responsible for killing hundreds of birds over the last few weeks. The puzzling and rather nightmarish ailment reportedly leaves the unfortunate creatures blinded due to some kind of discharge from their eyes as well as stricken with neurological issues which prevent them from flying and, in some cases, simply remaining on their feet. According to the USGS, the unsettling mystery disease was first noticed late last month in a region that includes Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia. Since that time, in an all-too-familiar manner, the sickness has spread to Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, leaving scientists scrambling to get to the bottom of the matter.
Animalsfoxwilmington.com

US invests millions to breed more test monkeys in wake of COVID-19: report

The U.S. government is reportedly investing millions of dollars to breed more monkeys in the name of biomedical research after a shortage of the animals worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the scientific journal Nature, demand for the non-human primates in the U.S. has skyrocketed as the U.S. National...
Wildlifegentside.co.uk

One of the biggest predators in the world has been discovered

The remains of the Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, which means 'Big African Lion’ in Swahili, has been rediscovered in Kenya. ‘Based on its massive teeth, Simbakubwa was a specialised hyper-carnivore,’ explained Matthew Borths, the main author of the study and professor at Duke University, to the Journal of Vertebrate Palaeontology. And its teeth aren’t the Simbakubwa kutokaafrika’s only impressive feature.
Wildlifesciencealert.com

'Almost Unbelievable': Gruesome Encounters Show Spiders Feasting on Snakes

Venomous spiders prey upon snakes many times their size, a new study finds – and often emerge victorious against snakes as venomous as they are. The study researchers found 319 records of spiders killing and feasting upon snakes, 297 of which were naturally occurring events in the wild. (The remaining 22 were staged in captivity.) About a third of those examples came from scientific observations published in journals, while the rest were found on news or social media sites.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
EnvironmentMIT Technology Review

How hot is too hot for the human body?

Climate change is making extreme heat more common and more severe, as we've seen in the heat waves that have swept the western US for the past two weeks. Some climate models predict that swaths of the globe will become inhospitable to humans in the next century. But what makes...
Animalssciencealert.com

Thousands of Sea Creatures Found Boiled Alive After Canada's Deadly Heatwave

Tens of thousands of clams, mussels, sea stars, and snails were found boiled to death in a Vancouver, Canada, beach during the country's record-breaking heat wave. Chris Harley, a marine biologist at the University of British Columbia, was alerted to the deaths when he smelled a foul stench coming from Vancouver's Kitsilano Beach on Sunday.
Sciencemodernfarmer.com

Thousand-Year-Old Egg Found in Poop Hole

When you start digging in a big hole full of ancient human poop, you may not expect to find anything particularly nice. And yet, a team of brave and not-easily-grossed-out archaeologists did that digging and found something pretty cool: a basically fully intact chicken egg, dated about a thousand years old.
EnvironmentPosted by
Deseret News

Where are wildfires the worst in the U.S.? These 3 are out of control

Between record-breaking heat waves, a deadly heat dome and ongoing drought, the western U.S. has had to deal with unprecedented environmental challenges this year, reported USA Today. The conditions have created the perfect environment for out-of-control wildfires in a record-breaking wildfire season, per The Guardian. How bad are the wildfires...

Comments / 2

Community Policy