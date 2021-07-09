Consumer sentiment gap between home buyers and sellers widens
Most American consumers strongly think it is a good time to sell as home prices show no signs of dropping anytime soon. Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) was largely unchanged in June at a reading of 79.9. However, there was a notable discrepancy between its “Good Time to Buy” and “Good Time to Sell” components. The share of consumers who think it is a good time to buy was just 32%, compared to 77% of those who think it’s a good time to sell.www.mpamag.com
