KKR makes investment in home-services franchisor Neighborly

By Candyd Mendoza
mpamag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate equity investor KKR has revealed plans to purchase Neighborly, a provider and franchisor of home service brands, from Harvest Partners. Founded in 1981, Neighborly has 28 brands under its umbrella and a network of over 4,800 franchises in the US and internationally. The company offers a wide array of professional home services such as plumbing, restoration, electrical, home inspection, and more through its platform.

