KKR makes investment in home-services franchisor Neighborly
Private equity investor KKR has revealed plans to purchase Neighborly, a provider and franchisor of home service brands, from Harvest Partners. Founded in 1981, Neighborly has 28 brands under its umbrella and a network of over 4,800 franchises in the US and internationally. The company offers a wide array of professional home services such as plumbing, restoration, electrical, home inspection, and more through its platform.www.mpamag.com
Comments / 0